A struggling Warren spends 30 minutes on the press bus

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren hopped on her press bus in Las Vegas Saturday, the national reporters who had covered her for months were nowhere to be seen. Instead, there were just five network embeds — a sign of how much her political stature has suddenly fallen after a disappointing showing in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Warren, whose campaign is now stressing the long game and touting their investments in the Super Tuesday states and beyond, spent more than 30 minutes taking wide-ranging questions from the embedded reporters who have covered her presidential race every single day for the last eight months.

Warren, who speaks with reporters in a media availability after almost every one of her campaign events, has started speaking with journalists in more candid settings as she’s dipped in the polls — and even jumped on her press bus in New Hampshire, with a larger group of reporters covering her.

Here’s what the senator had to say about various issues involving her campaign:

On Bloomberg running for president

Even before Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign, Warren made clear she believes billionaires should be paying a wealth tax, which would help fund proposals such as universal child care and free tuition at public universities.

With Bloomberg in the race, Warren has taken every opportunity she’s had to slam him for “buying” the presidential election.

When asked about whether she believes people connect with her comments on Bloomberg, Warren responded: “I think people do connect with them. … The notion that Michael Bloomberg claims the financial 2008 crisis on restrictions on banks so they couldn’t discriminate more against black and brown communities is truly outrageous. And anyone who thinks that should not be a candidate for President.”

She was referencing comments Bloomberg made at a Georgetown University forum in 2008 at the height of the housing crisis in 2008 where he said getting rid of “redlining,” the biased housing practice that stopped banks from providing mortgages in low-income, largely minority neighborhoods, was to blame for the collapse.

On her campaign changing their ad buys

Warren’s campaign this month shifted ad money among upcoming states. They cut more than $750,000 in South Carolina, rearranged money in Nevada, added to Maine and added money toward African American outreach in South Carolina, according to a Warren campaign aide.

Along with the changes in ads, the campaign has also been sending emails since the Iowa caucus pushing deadlines for fundraising — a tactic the Warren campaign hadn’t used until now.

When CNN asked Warren on the campaign bus about the changes and whether it’s a sign her campaign is struggling, Warren responded: “No. They’re just figuring out where they want to spend their money to reach people in the most effective ways. In fact I think they’re increasing overall ad buy.”

When pressed about the fundraising emails from her campaign, Warren said: “We’ve got two billionaires in this race. And, uh, what is it, three more people on the debate stage who immediately after New Hampshire headed off to suck up some more money from millionaires and billionaires. Wall Street money is pouring into the Democratic primary. So yeah, I tell my supporters we’re doing this grassroots and we need everybody to see what we are up against. It’s not that people haven’t been helpful, they’ve been enormously helpful. We raised $6 million after Iowa. We asked people to set a $7 million goal going forward before Nevada, raised a million dollars on the first day. And I’m very, very grateful for that.”

On whether she’d place a moratorium on deportations

Warren, who had previously said she was open to placing a moratorium on deportations, said Saturday she was open to halting deportations in the first 100 days of her presidency.

“I’m committed to in the first 100 days, stop all deportations until we get a chance to review them again,” she said. “And if this is, if these deportations that are on the table, the proposed ones, are not consistent with my policies, which means we don’t scoop up family members, people who place no threat. People who are part of our communities, then they’re not deported, they won’t be deported. I want to put a complete halt until we can get that done.”