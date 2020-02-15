Trump headlining most expensive fundraiser of his presidency at billionaire’s home

Politics

President Donald Trump on Saturday night will headline the most expensive fundraiser of his presidency at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire Nelson Peltz, two Republicans familiar with the event said.

About 40 attendees are expected to join the President at the exclusive event after doling out more than a half-million dollars per couple, one Republican familiar with the event said. The Washington Post first reported on the fundraiser.

The event is expected to raise more than $10 million for Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee benefiting Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee and 11 state Republican parties, after each couple donates the $580,600 price of entry.

The dinner is not the first exclusive, high-dollar fundraising event Trump has headlined as he marches toward the November 2020 election, but it is the most expensive thus far, one Republican familiar with the event said.

Peltz is an investor and the non-executive chairman of the Wendy’s Company who has previously donated to pro-Trump and Republican causes.

The fundraiser comes after the Trump campaign and RNC posted an impressive $60 million fundraising month in January, a surge Trump campaign and RNC officials attributed to Trump’s impeachment.