Trump pardons former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik

President Donald Trump has pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, he announced at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

Kerik, who once served three years in federal prison for charges including tax fraud and lying to officials, was nominated as homeland security secretary by President George W. Bush but withdrew from consideration due to potential tax violations.

“There are no words to express my appreciation and gratitude to President Trump,” Kerik tweeted in a statement.

The President said he relies heavily on the recommendations of others to inform his clemency decisions, adding that Kerik is “a man who had many recommendations from a lot of very good people.”

Kerik, a former business partner of Trump ally and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, helped with the case of Navy SEAL chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher.

Gallagher was convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead ISIS fighter’s body, which is against regulations. He was then demoted in rank — a decision Trump reversed in a move that angered military officials.

