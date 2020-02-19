CNN Poll of Polls: Bernie Sanders tops Democratic field

Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is well ahead of the rest of the field for the Democratic national primary after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to a new CNN Poll of Polls on the race.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, is leading the pack as the candidates head to the Nevada caucuses with 28% of support among registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents or likely Democratic voters. Following behind him is former Vice President Joe Biden with 16%, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 15% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 13%.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s support stood at 10%, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s was at 7% and businessman Tom Steyer’s was at 2%.

The poll of polls includes an average of the five most recent nonpartisan, live operator, national surveys on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination conducted among registered voters who either consider themselves Democrats, Democratic-leaning independents or likely Democratic voters. The surveys were conducted after voting in the Iowa caucuses began on February 3.

On Saturday, voters in Nevada will participate in the state’s primary, the third contest of this year’s nominating process. Sanders has largely been seen as the race’s front-runner after he clinched a hard-fought victory last week in the New Hampshire primary. The senator is currently locked in a tight race with Buttigieg, who came out ahead in the delegate count in the still-contested Iowa caucuses.

On Wednesday evening, six of the candidates, including Sanders and Buttigieg, will participate in a debate in Nevada ahead of the primary there later this week.

The debate will be the first this cycle for Bloomberg, a billionaire who will likely face attacks from his rivals who have amped up their criticisms of his self-funded campaign in recent days.

The Poll of Polls includes: The Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted February 14-17; the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted February 14-17; the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted February 13-16; the Monmouth University poll conducted February 6-9; and the Quinnipiac University poll conducted February 5-9. The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.