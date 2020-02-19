Fact-checking the Las Vegas Democratic debate

Politics

Welcome to CNN’s fact check coverage of the Democratic presidential debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC and held in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

Tonight is the ninth presidential debate, and the first that presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has qualified for. Many of the other candidates on stage are expected to to attack the former New York mayor and billionaire on his previous policies like “stop and frisk” and his campaign’s significant ad spending. For some candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, tonight will be a chance to turn around their poor showings in New Hampshire and Iowa, while Sen. Bernie Sanders looks to keep his lead in national polling and overtake former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s delegate lead.

CNN will be fact checking candidate’s claims raging from policy projections, their work history and alleged accolades and attacks on those sharing the stage. We will update this post with fact check as the night goes on.