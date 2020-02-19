Sanders spokeswoman distorts Bloomberg’s heart issues and says health questions are a ‘smear’ campaign

Politics

Bernie Sanders‘ national press secretary on Wednesday distorted Michael Bloomberg‘s past heart issues and called questions about the Vermont senator’s health and requests for additional records a “smear” campaign.

Sanders’ health has been an issue in his campaign since the 78-year-old suffered a heart attack last fall. He released several letters from physicians late last year and said at a CNN town hall Tuesday night that it’s unlikely his campaign will release additional information about his health.

Sanders’ spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” Wednesday that questions about the senator’s fitness for office are unfair.

“What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past. Questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, et cetera, et cetera,” Gray said. “It’s really telling given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who is the same age as Bernie Sanders, who has suffered heart attacks in the past.”

Bloomberg, who is also 78, underwent a coronary stent placement in 2000 for a blocked artery, but that does not mean he had a heart attack.

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, said Gray’s reference to Bloomberg having suffered heart attacks is “an absolute lie.”

Bloomberg’s campaign in December released a letter from the candidate’s doctor that said he is in “outstanding health” with no medical conditions that would prevent him from serving as president. Bloomberg has had annual cardiac stress testing since the stent placement, and his 2019 test was “normal and demonstrated excellent exercise tolerance,” the letter said.

The former mayor is on a blood thinner after developing atrial fibrillation in the setting of otherwise normal heart function in 2018, according to the letter. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat. It can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.7 million Americans are living with atrial fibrillation, and the most common treatment is medication.

Last fall, Sanders was rushed to an urgent care facility after experiencing chest pains and was off the campaign trail for about two weeks. Nearly three months later, he released three letters from physicians attesting to his good health.

During the CNN town hall, Sanders argued that his campaign has released “quite as much as any other candidate has” and that the letters, including one from the attending physician at the US Capitol, amounted to a “detailed report.”

Asked if he would release more details, the Vermont senator said, “I don’t think we will.”

Sanders argued that if anyone wants any more information about his health, they should join him on the busy campaign trail.