Man allegedly threatened Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff over impeachment proceedings

A New York man threatened Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff over their part in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors said.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, of Greece, New York, was arrested and released Wednesday, CNN affiliate WROC reported. He’s accused of threatening to assault and kill federal officials “on account of the performance of their official duties” and interstate communication of a threat, charges that carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine — or both.

On January 23, the Washington office of Schiff a California Democrat who was the lead House manager in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, received a voicemail that included a death threat, Assistant US Attorney Sean C. Eldridge said, citing court documents.

On February 4, the Albany, New York, office of Schumer received a similar threatening voicemail, a criminal complaint says.

The threats were reported to the United States Capitol Police, and investigators traced the phone number back to the suspect, the complaint says.

When questioned by special agents, the suspect admitted to making the threatening calls to both Democratic lawmakers because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings, the criminal complaint says.

A police affidavit includes what authorities say is a transcript of the calls.

“Hey Schumer, you and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi are two of the biggest (expletive) scumbags who ever lived. And let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver,” the caller told the New York senator’s voicemail.

Schiff’s call included similar threats and foul language.

“Schiff, shifty Schiff, you’re the biggest (expletive) scumbag (expletive) who ever lived. I dare you to come, I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead,” the transcript says. Trump has been openly critical of both politicians, and the caller evoked the nickname “Shifty Schiff” that Trump has used before in referring to the California lawmaker.

Lippa made an initial court appearance, was released from custody Wednesday and is due back in court on March 23, WROC reported.

Lippa’s attorney, Steven Slawinski, had no comment Thursday.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment this month, marking the end to a bitterly fought, divisive trial that will reverberate into this year’s election and shape his presidential legacy.

The third Senate impeachment trial of a sitting president in US history ended with votes finding the President not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the impeachment articles the House charged him with in December.