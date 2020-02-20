Trump says he won’t pardon Roger Stone — for now

Politics

President Donald Trump said Thursday he won’t act to grant clemency to his friend and former associate Roger Stone right now, saying he wants the process to play out before making a decision.

“I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States, I want the process play out, I think that’s the best thing to do,” Trump said in Las Vegas. “Because I’d love to see Roger exonerated and I’d love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”

The President didn’t rule out an eventual pardon or commutation, but said the process should play out first.

“At some point I’ll make a determination, but Roger Stone and everybody has to be treated fairly. And this has not been a fair process,” Trump said.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier Thursday. He was convicted last fall of lying to Congress and threatening a witness regarding his efforts for Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Roger has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion,” Trump said at the prisoner reentry event at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

He called Stone a “character.”

“He’s a smart guy, he’s a little different, but those are sometimes the most interesting. But he’s a good person. His family is fantastic,” Trump said at the criminal justice reform event.

Trump attacked the forewoman of the jury in Stone’s case, calling her “totally tainted” and an “anti-Trump activist.” He also insinuated, without evidence, that she may have defrauded the court by not answering questions in jury selection honestly by being forthcoming about her political views.

The President added that what happened to Stone and his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, “destroyed a lot of peoples lives and I’m here to make a fair system.”

The President also attempted to distance himself from Stone, claiming Stone was not involved with his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Roger was never involved in the Trump campaign for president. He wasn’t involved. I think early on, long before I announced, he may have done a little consulting work or something, but he was not involved when I ran for president,” Trump remarked.

Stone was hired onto the campaign in 2015.