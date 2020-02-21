An auction house is selling a copy of the House Democrats’ impeachment report it says was signed by Trump himself

Politics

Want to own a piece of recent American history? Here’s your chance.

An auction house is currently selling a copy of the House Democrats’ report that recommended the impeachment of President Trump, which was signed by Trump himself the day he was impeached.

So they claim.

Goldin Auctions, a company located in Runnemede, New Jersey, put the signed documents up for an auction that ends Saturday evening at 10 p.m. ET.

There are currently 12 total bids with the current bid sitting at $18,000.

Jonathan Moore, the man who says he obtained Trump’s signature, claims in two letters of provenance that Trump “happily complied” when he asked him to sign the documents at the President’s rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 18. A letter of provenance endorses an item’s authenticity.

Trump was formally impeached by the House of Representatives earlier that day.

Ken Goldin, owner of Goldin Auctions, told CNN affiliate KYW that he received an email from “somebody within the Republican Party who has access to meet-and-greets” that the signed document could potentially be made available for his auction house if he wanted it.

“This is the most historical item that he ever will sign,” Goldin told KYW. “He signed his own impeachment document on the day he was impeached.”

“It’s truly a unique piece of American history,” he added.

Goldin had the item authenticated by two separate companies: Beckett Authentication and PSA/DNA.

“I’m not a Democrat or a Republican, I’m a capitalist,” Goldin told KYW. He said he believes the item could sell for up to $40,000, and notes that others have told him that it could sell for three times as much.