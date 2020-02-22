New Jersey governor announces he has a tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery

Politics

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday that he has a tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery to remove it in March.

“I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

His tweets went on to say, “Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day. Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.