Trump lands in India ready to feel the love

Politics

President Donald Trump touched down in India on Monday ready to feel the love.

He’s been promised crowds — big ones — by his charismatic but increasingly nationalistic counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted Trump with a hug. And while a major trade agreement now seems unlikely, Trump is more than happy to bask in the types of massive crowds that don’t typically congregate when he travels abroad (except to protest him).

Trump’s optics-heavy official visit begins at the elaborate “Namaste Trump” rally in the world’s largest cricket stadium, held in Modi’s home state. Before arriving in the throngs, he is visiting the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian independence, lived from 1917-1930. After, he will take in the sunset from the Taj Mahal.

Trump tweeted from Air Force One a few hours before he was due to arrive: “We are ready to visit India. We are on our way. We will be meeting everyone in a few hours from now.”

Trump has placed his expected crowd count in the range of 6 to 10 million, but given the city’s population of 8 million and the stadium’s capacity of 110,000, those figures seem high. Still, the crowd is expected to be massive, including along Trump’s motorcade route, where thousands of hand-selected members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed him into Ahmedabad in India’s northwest.

Trump will spend several hours with Modi, whom he describes as a friend. There are plenty of surface-level similarities between the men, like a penchant for populist nationalism and ardent followings. But their backgrounds differ vastly and they hold divergent economic views.

“I hear it’s going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India. That’s what the Prime Minister told me,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Sunday. “This will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. So, it’s going to be very exciting.”

Trump is generally a reluctant traveler and the trip to India takes him away from the White House for only a night.

“That’s not too much,” he said on Sunday.

The real work takes place Tuesday, when Trump and Modi are expected to haggle over a festering trade dispute and discuss security-related matters.

On trade, Trump has insisted that US trade deficits be reduced and has used harsh tactics like tariffs to achieve his goals. After he applied stiff new tariffs on steel and aluminum, India responded by placing new duties on medical devices and farm products. The US then stripped India of special trade status meant for developing countries.

Trump has all but ruled out striking a grand trade deal on this trip. But some type of trade truce seemed likely, or at least some agreement between the two countries to work toward resolving their differences.

US administration officials also say Trump plans to confront Modi over troubling steps that amount to Democratic backsliding, like a new law that denies citizenship to Muslims. And Trump’s offer still stands to help mediate an ongoing dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan, though Modi has essentially rejected his overtures.