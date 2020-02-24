After spectacle, Trump and Modi turn to business

Politics

Spectacle will turn to substance Tuesday as President Donald Trump sits for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.

After a day lapping up attention from cheering crowds and taking in India’s most famous sites, including the Taj Mahal, there are tempered expectations for major breakthroughs on trade or other matters.

Instead, Trump and Modi will reiterate their close bond and try to work toward some more modest agreements on defense and security.

Trump will be welcomed with flourish to the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, before laying a wreath at Raj Ghat, the memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

He’ll move to Hyderabad House for talks with Modi before delivering statements to the press and, in the afternoon, convening a news conference at his hotel.

Trump has already announced India’s planned purchase of $3 billion worth of American military helicopters and other equipment for its Navy. It’s possible other trade announcements could emerge over the course of the day-long meetings.

But the two sides appear too entrenched for a major trade package during this trip. Trump said during a raucous rally in northwestern Gujarat State on Monday that talks were still in their early stages.

“I am optimistic that, working together, the prime minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that’s good and even great for both of our countries,” Trump said. “Except that he’s a very tough negotiator.”

Trump is eager to reduce the trade deficit with India, and has applied tariffs on steel and aluminum that set off a cascade of retaliatory actions. Trump eventually stripped the country of preferential trade status, igniting anger among Indian officials.

If anything, the two men could announce some type of trade truce putting a halt on new tariffs as trade negotiations get underway. But Trump has conceded it’s unlikely a new trade deal can be struck before November’s presidential election.

He’s likely to have more success in discussing joint counter-terror priorities, which he touched upon in his remarks Monday in Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi are largely aligned in their tough stance against Islamic extremism, including efforts like Trump’s travel ban that disallow residents of Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Modi has come under sharp criticism for steps that his critics fear could strip Indian Muslims of their citizenship. Violent street protests broke out in Delhi in the hours before Trump arrived on Monday as supporters and critics of the proposed law clashed.

American officials have expressed concern about the possible new law, fearing it could amount to anti-Democratic backsliding. In his remarks on Monday, Trump made broad references to India’s history as a pluralistic democracy, noting it’s a country where people of multiple faiths “worship side by side in harmony.”

Before he departed, senior US administration officials said Trump would confront Modi over the proposed law, as well as his steps to strip the contested Kashmir region of special autonomous status.

But it appeared unlikely he’ll be able to sway Modi from his views. While Trump has offered in the past to help mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, Modi has rebuffed his overtures.