ICYMI: Trump’s massive India rally

Politics

President Donald Trump traveled abroad to India and received a very special treat: A large crowd of supporters.

But it wasn’t just any large crowd — it could be Trump’s largest crowd ever.

Thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “Namaste Trump” rally was held in India’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 110,000.

Rather than Trump’s iconic red hat-wearing supporters back in the US, those in this audience wore white “Namaste Trump” hats. Before Trump walked out, the stadium played musical mainstays from Trump’s rallies, including Elton John and “Macho Man.”

The 36-hour trip as a whole highlights the bond between Trump and fellow populist Modi. Trump praised Modi as a “true friend” and an “exceptional leader” whose rise to leadership as the son of a tea seller was an example of the country’s “limitless potential.”

The President and first lady Melania Trump also toured the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, Trump will have formal talks with Modi in the capital New Delhi and a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

This isn’t the first international Trump visit designed to impress the President. Trump so enjoyed France’s Bastille Day celebration during a trip to Paris in 2017 that he used it as inspiration for his rebooted July 4th celebration in Washington, DC.