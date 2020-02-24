Nevada Democratic Party says caucus results are fully reported

Politics

The Nevada Democratic Party has reported 100% of precincts from Saturday’s caucuses in the state.

The fully reported results show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with a wide 26.6% margin of county delegates over former Vice President Joe Biden, who holds a decisive second place position with 20.2%. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails them with 14.3%.

In fourth place is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 9.7%, followed by businessman Tom Steyer with 4.7% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 4.2%.

CNN previously projected Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucuses.

State party spokeswoman Molly Forgey told CNN Monday that the fully reported results will be the final results from the Nevada Democrats, barring an official challenge or recount request from any of the campaigns.

So far, Forgey said, they have not received any official requests for recounts.

The Nevada State Democratic Party said in a tweet Monday there was a total turnout of roughly 105,000 voters. According to the vote tally the party has released, 104,883 votes have been counted in the first round of voting.

The fervent support among younger voters for Sanders was evident in the state’s results. Among Nevada’s voters under the age of 30 — who only made up 17% of the electorate — some 65% of them favored Sanders.

Biden led among caucusgoers over 65, with more than a quarter supporting the former vice president. About 17% of those older voters went for Klobuchar and around 15% for Buttigieg, Sanders and Steyer each. Just over 1 in 10 caucused for Warren.

Sanders also won 42% of nonwhite voters, according to entrance polls, a blow to Biden — who had claimed that minority voters are the base that would power him to the Democratic nomination.

“In Nevada, and in New Hampshire and in Iowa — what we showed is that our volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of doors,” Sanders said Saturday night. “That no campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election.”

The Democratic presidential candidates are now looking to South Carolina, the next contest in the Democratic Party’s nomination process.

This story has been updated with the latest entrance poll figures from the Nevada caucuses.