After spectacle, Trump and Modi turn to business

Politics

Spectacle turned to substance Tuesday as President Donald Trump sat for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.

After a day lapping up attention from cheering crowds and taking in India’s most famous sites, including a sunset viewing of the Taj Mahal, there were tempered expectations for major breakthroughs on trade or other matters.

Trump said he was “optimistic” a trade pact could be reached eventually, and claimed ties between the US and India had reached historic strength.

“It has never been as good as it is right now,” Trump said during a statement after his meeting, citing his personal bond with Modi as the underpinning.

“We feel very strongly about each other. We have done something that is very unique,” he said.

Trump and Modi announced some modest agreements on defense and security, including the purchase of $3 billion worth of American military helicopters and other equipment for its Navy. The pair also outlined new agreements for oil purchases and a joint mental health initiative.

But as the elaborate state visit came to a close, its outcome appeared more about optics than policy.

“The last two days have been amazing in every sense of the word,” Trump said at the start of his meetings, held in a long hall inside Delhi’s Hyderabad House.

Earlier the President was welcomed with flourish to the red-dirt forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, where he reviewed cordons of troops and listened to the US and Indian national anthems underneath a red canopy.

After removing his shows, he lay a wreath and planted a tree at Raj Ghat, the memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi. Alongside the first lady, Trump flung handfuls of red and yellow pedals on Gandhi’s memorial before tossing spadefuls of dirt onto a sapling.

After talks with Modi, the pair will deliver statements to the press and, in the afternoon, Trump plans on convening a news conference at his hotel.

But the two sides appear too entrenched for a major trade package during this trip. Trump said during a raucous rally in northwestern Gujarat State on Monday that talks were still in their early stages.

“I am optimistic that, working together, the prime minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that’s good and even great for both of our countries,” Trump said. “Except that he’s a very tough negotiator.”

Trump is eager to reduce the trade deficit with India, and has applied tariffs on steel and aluminum that set off a cascade of retaliatory actions. Trump eventually stripped the country of preferential trade status, igniting anger among Indian officials.

If anything, the two men could announce some type of trade truce putting a halt on new tariffs as trade negotiations get underway. But Trump has conceded it’s unlikely a new trade deal can be struck before November’s presidential election.

He’s likely to have more success in discussing joint counter-terror priorities, which he touched upon in his remarks Monday in Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi are largely aligned in their tough stance against Islamic extremism, including efforts like Trump’s travel ban that disallow residents of Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Modi has come under sharp criticism for steps that his critics fear could deny Indian Muslims citizenship. Violent street protests broke out in Delhi in the hours before Trump arrived on Monday as supporters and critics of a new law clashed.

American officials have expressed concern about the law, fearing it could amount to anti-Democratic backsliding. In his remarks on Monday, Trump made broad references to India’s history as a pluralistic democracy, noting it’s a country where people of multiple faiths “worship side by side in harmony.”

Before he departed, senior US administration officials said Trump would confront Modi over the proposed law, as well as his steps to strip the contested Kashmir region of special autonomous status.

But it appeared unlikely he’ll be able to sway Modi from his views. While Trump has offered in the past to help mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, Modi has rebuffed his overtures.