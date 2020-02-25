How to watch tonight’s Democratic presidential debate

Politics

Leading Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage Tuesday night in South Carolina, days before the state’s primary.

The 10th Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston.

What time is the debate?

The debate will start at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

The debate will air live on CBS stations and will stream on CBSN via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Who is debating?

Seven Democratic presidential candidates qualified for the South Carolina debate:

Who is moderating?

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker.

Who didn’t make the cut?

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard did not qualify for the debate stage in South Carolina.

How was the stage decided?

Candidates could either qualify for the debate by meeting a delegate threshold or meeting a polling threshold. To meet the delegate threshold, candidates need to win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from either the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary or the Nevada caucuses.

To meet the polling threshold for the debate, candidates needed to meet the four-poll threshold or the early state polling threshold. For the four-poll threshold, candidates needed to receive 10% or more support in at least four national or single-state polls of South Carolina. To meet the early state polling threshold, candidates needed to receive 12% or more support in two single-state polls in South Carolina.

What happened at the last debate?

In the most fiery and contentious Democratic primary debate yet, Warren led a non-stop barrage against Bloomberg, who was appearing on stage for the first time. She kicked it off by calling him an “arrogant billionaire” who “calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians.” Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of “hiding behind his TV ads,” and Biden hammered him for opposing Obamacare. Sanders attacked Bloomberg’s support for stop-and-frisk policing in his first answer of the night, and Buttigieg called Bloomberg “a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power.”

The pile-on against Bloomberg came three days before the Nevada caucuses, as candidates trailing Sanders, and with nowhere near Bloomberg’s money, were desperate to prove they deserve to remain in the race as it narrows.