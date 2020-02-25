William Barr to meet with Senate Republicans amid surveillance powers fight

Politics

Attorney General William Barr will meet behind closed doors with Republican senators Tuesday to discuss a set of expiring surveillance tools that have become a linchpin in the fight to reform the FBI after a scathing review of its work in the Russia investigation, according to a Justice Department official and a GOP senator.

The surveillance tools, three provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, that broaden the FBI’s authority to wiretap certain targets and request key documents, are considered paramount by law enforcement leaders. But some Republicans close to the White House have sought to tie their renewal to a broader overhaul of the national security wiretap system even though they were not parts of the law that the FBI used to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, has told CNN that Barr would be in attendance.

Barr’s meeting at a weekly GOP luncheon will mark one of the first headline confrontations over the issue as the administration and lawmakers dash to consider the provisions ahead of a March 15 deadline.

The attorney general’s appearance also comes amid a crisis at the Justice Department over the sentencing of the President’s friend Roger Stone that called into question Barr’s independence from political pressure, and as the intelligence community reckons with its own controversy about Russia’s continued meddling ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The Justice Department’s inspector general criticized the FBI in a December report for a series of mistakes and omissions made in the FISA surveillance requests for Page. As a result, Wray has said that he ordered more than 40 corrective actions at the bureau to address recommendations in the report, including changes to make the processes for seeking FISA warrants “more stringent and less susceptible to mistake or inaccuracy.”

In a letter sent last week to the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Reps. Doug Collins and Devin Nunes, the top Republicans on the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, warned that if the “historic abuses” were not considered in the renewal of the expiring authorities it could undermine the public’s trust in the FBI.

“While we are encouraged to hear you are not generally interested in terminating important counter-terrorism authorities set to expire March 15, 2020, we are at a loss in understanding the apartment lack of any recognition of the FISA abuse which occurred over the last three years,” Collins and Nunes wrote. “It is critical we do not miss this opportunity to amend the law so no future president or presidential campaign must endure similar misuse of surveillance powers.”