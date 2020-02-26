READ: Obama lawyer demands Republican super PAC stop airing ad featuring former President’s audiobook
Representatives for Barack Obama sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Republican super PAC on Wednesday, demanding that it stop airing an ad that uses the former President’s words to imply former Vice President Joe Biden supports “plantation politics.”
Read the letter below:
Nonsense !
Failed former president Obama is a public figure- fair game for criticism- satire- and bald faced lies… The Demorats have been having a field day for three years now with their lies- false accusations- and fake news at the expense of President Trump- time for Obama and Biden to get a daily dose of their own medicine !
Now if only Obama had endorsed shoulder rubbin’- hair sniffin’- heavy pantin’ Uncle Joe- maybe these ads would have never appeared. You wanna complain to someone- take your issues to Obama !
Feel the Bern Baby !
“designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,”
Hey… anyone remember the time Candidate Trump stood on a podium and jokingly and sarcastically asked the Russians for help finding Hillary’s 30,000 missing e-mails ???
And then do you recall how the DNC twisted those words into an attempt to “collude” with the Russians to help “steal” the US Presidential election… remember all that ? Well it seems Barak doesn’t !
Pipe down ya loser- what goes around comes around !