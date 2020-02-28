Biden acknowledges he wasn’t arrested in South Africa despite earlier claims

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday acknowledged that he wasn’t arrested in South Africa during a visit to the country in the 1970s despite recently claiming that he had been.

“I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go,” told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

Biden had recently claimed multiple times on the campaign trail that he was arrested on the trip to South Africa during apartheid.

On February 16, Biden said that he “got arrested trying to see” Nelson Mandela in prison, and on February 18, he said the same thing again as part of a story about trying to get his wife, Jill, to marry him.

The New York Times could not find any mention of an arrest in a review of news accounts, and a former United States ambassador to the United Nations, who had joined Biden on that trip, rebutted Biden’s account to the newspaper.

