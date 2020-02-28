CNN announces interviews with Democratic candidates on eve of Super Tuesday

Politics

CNN will conduct extended interviews with seven Democratic presidential candidates on the eve of the crucial Super Tuesday contests, when 14 states and one US territory will vote, the network announced Friday.

On March 2, the current frontrunner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be interviewed at 8 p.m. ET., followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will appear at 9 p.m ET., Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s interview is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and businessman Tom Steyer at 11 p.m. ET.

The Super Tuesday contests on March 3 together account for one-third of all Democratic delegates and is the largest delegate haul up for grabs thus far. Super Tuesday will be consequential for a number of the candidates who are struggling to stay afloat in the race.

