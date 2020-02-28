Sushi or Panera? Here’s the food that’s fueling the top Democratic presidential campaigns

Politics

If a campaign runs on its stomach, Democrats Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg’s are particularly well-fed.

The two billionaires spent more than $350,000 on food and catering in January alone as each showered early primary and caucus states with cash in pursuit of the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

The most recent financial filings to the Federal Election Commission show Bloomberg spent more than $10,000 on sushi from JL Sushi, which operates a Manhattan restaurant. Steyer forked over $17,000 on barbecue at the “Squeals on Wheels” food truck near Charleston, South Carolina.

But does fine dining fuel poll numbers? Not necessarily. Front-runner Bernie Sanders’ campaign spent more on visits to Domino’s Pizza — $5,209.85 — than any other restaurant, as reported by Eater’s breakdown earlier this week.

Here’s a look at some of the eateries favored by the 2020 presidential contenders.