American Federation of Teachers president to introduce Warren at Houston rally

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, will endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday night at a rally in Houston, a source familiar with her plans told CNN, and she is also expected to introduce the Massachusetts senator at the event.

This endorsement is in a personal capacity — Weingarten is breaking from the AFT’s official position, which according to a resolution passed last week encourages its affiliates to support Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden. The national union has not yet made a formal endorsement.

Her decision to back Warren days out from Super Tuesday comes as the Massachusetts senator has received a boost in support from a super PAC, which has put significant resources behind a campaign that was facing a cash crunch earlier this month. The AFT represents 1.7 million members from more than 3,000 affiliates.

The 2020 primary has seen a fierce fight for the support of teachers and their increasingly powerful unions. Sanders’ victory in Nevada was powered in part by the backing of the country’s largest independent teachers union, the Clark County Education Association. Teachers’ unions across the country launched a series of strikes in 2018 and 2019 as part of a broader backlash over stagnant pay and, in certain states, cuts in funding to public schools.

Weingarten’s decision to publicly back Warren comes a day after the president of the California Federation of Teachers and AFT vice president Jeff Freitas said in a blog post that he would do the same. The AFT’s second-ranking official, secretary-treasurer Lorretta Johnson, also made her decision public on Friday, announcing that she would endorse Biden.

Weingarten’s plans were first reported by HuffPost.

The AFT endorsed Hillary Clinton in both 2008 and 2016, the two most recent contested Democratic primaries. In 2020, the AFT has so far decided against lining up behind one candidate, though its local and state groups have been quicker to action. The AFT Massachusetts and Boston Teachers Union endorsed Warren in January.

The United Teachers of Los Angeles, which is affiliated with the AFT, backed Sanders in November. AFT Local 1931, which is based in San Diego, has also endorsed the Vermont senator, as has the state’s AFT chapter.