South Carolina Democratic voter demographics set state’s primary apart from previous three contests, exit polls show

The demographics of South Carolina‘s Democratic primary voters stand apart from the race’s first three states, according to preliminary results from CNN’s exit poll there today.

It is the first state with a majority black electorate to weigh in on the Democratic nomination fight. The racial composition of South Carolina’s Democratic primary electorate has shifted slightly compared with 2016, and early exit polls indicate it is slightly less black and a bit more white than it was four years ago.

That is most likely due to the state’s open primary structure. Any registered voter could participate in the Democratic primary, and with the Republican primary canceled, some independents and Republicans, who are more likely to be white, may have chosen to participate in the Democratic contest. Four years ago, 82% of the electorate said they were Democrats, so far this year, it is closer to 7 in 10.

The South Carolina electorate so far is also more religiously active than Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, the only other state thus far where exit polls measured religious behavior. About 4 in 10 say they attend religious services at least once a week; that stood at just 13% in New Hampshire. That’s connected to the racial diversity of the electorate, but not entirely driven by it: a majority of black Democratic primary voters in South Carolina say they attend services weekly, compared with about 3 in 10 white voters.

And South Carolina’s electorate includes more voters who describe themselves as moderate or conservative than any of the other three states to vote thus far. About half call themselves moderate or conservative here, compared with about a third in Iowa and Nevada and roughly 4 in 10 in New Hampshire.

The CNN Exit Poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool. Results are based on interviews conducted throughout the day with 1,526 randomly selected Democratic primary voters at 35 precincts in South Carolina. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.