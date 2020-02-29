Trump to rally conservative base at CPAC amid escalating coronavirus concerns

Politics

President Donald Trump will likely use a speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference held near Washington to rally his base ahead of the election amid concerns about the growing coronavirus health crisis and fears about its effect on the economy.

At last year’s CPAC, Trump spoke for two hours, ripping into the Mueller probe and mocking his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions. At the time, it was the longest speech he had delivered in his presidency.

In February 2018, the same month as the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Trump told CPAC an armed teacher would have “shot the hell” out of the shooter.

If past is prologue, the President will use the conservative conference as an opportunity to take on his potential Democratic opponents and often-foil, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And similar to his political rallies, he will likely tout his promises kept on topics such as immigration and the economy.

Trump’s appearance on Saturday will also mark his first time at the conference since his impeachment. The President and his allies have continued to tout his Senate acquittal as a victory, despite his name in the history books as just the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

The President has traditionally used past CPAC appearances to rile up his supporters, though the conservative crowd hasn’t always been aboard the Trump train.

In 2016, then-candidate Trump canceled his appearance at CPAC to attend campaign rallies. According to The Washington Post, his appearance was likely to encounter a protest or walkout by conservative activists who were, at the time, divided over Trump’s candidacy.

More recently, Trump has received a wild reception at the conference dominated by young people and the right-wing’s most fervent members.