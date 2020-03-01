Klobuchar cancels campaign event after protestors occupy stage
Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s campaign announced they would cancel a Sunday evening campaign event after dozens of protestors took the stage and would not leave inside a high school gym in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
Campaign manager Justin Buoen said he was “very disappointed,” adding that Klobuchar was sitting, ready to meet with protestors who, after agreeing to the sit down, changed their minds.
“We had a negotiation and had an agreement with the organizers of the protest to meet with the senator on site. She was in the room ready to meet with them and then they changed the terms and decided that they didn’t want to meet with her,” he said in a conference room. “Really wish that we would have been able to one, do the meeting, and listen to the protestors, but also have the event.”
Family members of Myon Burrell, a Minnesota teenager who was sentenced to life in prison under then-County Attorney Klobuchar for murder, along with protestors affiliated with the Racial Justice Network, Minneapolis NAACP and others took the stage in Burrell’s honor chanting “Free Myon” and “Black Lives Matter.”
CNN has reached out to Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney who was one of the organizers of the protest, for comment.
A recently published Associated Press investigation into Burrell’s case labeled his conviction “flawed,” causing some of the same groups present to call for Klobuchar to suspend her campaign.
The image on Sunday was striking. At one point, Klobuchar supporters holding “Amy for America” signs stood on chairs directly across from stage shouting “Amy, Amy,” to shout down the protestors while they responded with “Black Lives Matter” chants.
After a brief pause, a majority of crowd joined in the effort to drown out protestors that worked for a brief amount of time, but eventually, the cancellation was announced.
“Ladies and gentleman, thank you very much for coming tonight and for your patience,” the announcer said. “We’re sorry to say that tonight’s event has been canceled. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please remember to vote on Tuesday.”
The crowd began filing out, leading protestors to start chanting, “Who shut it down? We shut it down!”
Klobuchar, who has received little support from black voters, had 1% support from black respondents in a CNN exit poll taken in South Carolina on Saturday.
When asked by CNN if Sunday night’s protest was emblematic of Klobuchar’s inability to garner support from racially diverse voters, Buoen said no.
“”I don’t know that one event is emblematic of anything and again I’m just disappointed and hopeful that we’re able to do a meeting in the future,” he said.
Comments
1 Comment
Ha-Ha- this is brilliant ! The party that vows to “unify the nation” can’t even get to super Tuesday before black Americans far and wide shout them down !
Funny- you never see BLM trying to mess with President Trump- the nations first undeniable President for “all” Americans !
CNN and their affiliates have no answer for these demonstrations. These media outlets flood the airwaves with lies and false accusations against the President- he’s a hater- a divider- a Nazi- a racist… yet nobody is out there protesting his rallies- and he invites one and all to attend !
Obama ramped-up hate groups like BLM- now they’re biting the hands that once fed them- the Democrat Party ! Only a matter of time till Amy drops out- then Warren- then Biden… leaving the Commie versus the angry little guy with short mans syndrome ! Can’t wait for the photo-ops of these two standing side by side !
The Mad Scientist and Napoleon !