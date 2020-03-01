Trump announces new coronavirus screening procedures for travelers to US

Politics

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced new screening procedures for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the President said people will be screened for coronavirus upon arriving in the United States if they are traveling from high-risk countries.

The Trump administration announced travel restrictions Saturday after confirmation of the first coronavirus death in the US.

Those restrictions include travel from Iran, and a heightened travel advisory for specific regions of Italy and South Korea.

It was not immediately clear which passengers would be required to undergo the increased screening announced Sunday. CNN has asked the White House for more information.

This story is breaking and will be updated.