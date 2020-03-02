McConnell on Ratcliffe for DNI: ‘I’m waiting to see how the committee process goes’

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday withheld his judgment on President Donald Trump’s pick of Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the director of national intelligence, saying he would wait to see how the Texas Republican performs during his confirmation proceedings before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Asked if he supports Ratcliffe, McConnell told CNN, “I’m waiting to see how the committee process goes. I’m certainly not opposed to him but I want to see how he does before the committee and get a report from (House Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard) Burr and the rest of them.”

Ratcliffe’s nomination faced bipartisan pushback last summer when Trump initially picked him for the post, with a number of senators in both parties raising concerns about his background. Trump later withdrew the nomination, but last week he announced he would renominate Ratcliffe, who emerged as one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders during the impeachment proceedings.

Speaking on the floor on Monday, McConnell said he was pleased Trump had nominated a permanent nominee — and therefore would not continue to rely on acting officials in the key post, which oversees the entire US intelligence apparatus.

McConnell also said he looks forward to “meeting the nominee” and hopes he will “impress senators” and “earn a bipartisan confirmation vote” in the Senate.