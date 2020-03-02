White House pulls nomination of key Pentagon official who questioned legality of Ukraine aid hold
The White House is withdrawing the nomination of Elaine McCusker to be the Pentagon’s comptroller, according to a White House official.
McCusker was the Pentagon’s acting comptroller who raised concerns about the legality of Ukraine military aid being held by the Trump administration
Politico was first to report on McCusker’s nomination being pulled.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
