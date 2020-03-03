Comey announces support for Biden on Super Tuesday

Politics

Former FBI director and longtime Republican James Comey voted for Joe Biden in Super Tuesday’s primary elections, saying he participated in his first Democratic contest to support the party “dedicated to restoring values in (the White House).”

“I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020,” Comey wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of him with a “I voted” sticker posted over the photo.

Comey, who is a Virginia resident, did not say where he voted, though the commonwealth is one of the 14 states voting on Tuesday. He donated $2,700 to Sen. Amy Klobuchar last month, Federal Election Commission records show. The Minnesota Democrat dropped out of the race on Monday.

The former FBI director was fired by President Donald Trump in May 2017 and has since emerged as a vocal critic. He previously called on voters to oust Trump from office in the 2020 election, but has also called for his impeachment. He also urged voters to cast their ballots for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Comey, however, is regarded with scorn by many Democrats over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server from when she was secretary of state. Clinton herself has cited his decision to send a letter to Congress 11 days before Election Day 2016 about the “existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” of her personal server as a key reason why she lost the election.

Comey has defended the decision, saying at a 2018 CNN town hall that not informing the public at the time would have been “catastrophic.”

Andrew Bates, a former spokesman for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who is now working for Biden’s bid, retweeted Comey’s endorsement on Tuesday with the caption, “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

Comey’s disclosure on Tuesday comes amid the critically important Super Tuesday contests, when voters in 14 states and one US territory, American Samoa, will decide about one-third of all pledged delegates. The former vice president received three key endorsements Monday from Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on the same night.