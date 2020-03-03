Homeland Security facility in Washington state closes after employee visited nursing home affected by coronavirus outbreak

Politics

A Department of Homeland Security facility in King County, Washington, has been temporarily closed after an employee visited a nursing home that was affected by the coronavirus outbreak, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced Tuesday.

Wolf told the House Homeland Security Committee that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” He said employees have been told to “telework,” if possible, to reduce the chance that it will spread.

Wolf said the employee visited a family member at the Life Care Facility in Kirkland, Washington, before it was known that the facility was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am pleased to report that this employee embodied what it means to lead by example,” Wolf said. “The employee and their family took every precaution and followed the guidance of public health officials. They stayed home from work when they felt ill, the family self-quarantined, and reported the exposure and their condition to their employers and other officials.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.