How to watch Super Tuesday’s primaries

Politics

Super Tuesday is today. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch CNN’s coverage.

How many states vote on Super Tuesday?

Fourteen states and one US territory vote on Super Tuesday: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

How can I watch CNN’s coverage?

CNN’s special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The coverage will be available on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Follow along in CNN’s Election Center for full coverage.

How many delegates are at stake?

Tuesday’s contests will mark the largest Election Day to date in terms of delegates up for grabs this election cycle. About one-third of all pledged delegates (1,344) will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

Who is running for president?

Five Democratic candidates are running for president:

Two Republican candidates are running for president: