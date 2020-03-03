US Navy to self-quarantine ships in Europe due to coronavirus

Politics

The US Navy’s 6th Fleet is instituting a 14-day self-quarantine between port visits by US Navy ships in Europe over concerns of the coronavirus, according to two US Navy officials, a move intended to bring the fleet inline with instructions from the US Pacific Fleet.

Ships will stay at sea for at least 14 days after visiting any port in Europe in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A spokesman for the 6th Fleet confirmed the self-quarantine to CNN when asked.

“In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring,” said Commander Kyle Raines, spokesman for the 6th Fleet.

The 6th Fleet is responsible for the US Navy presence in Europe, as well as Russia and almost all of Africa.

This story is breaking and will be updated.