Defense contractor faces charges in espionage-related case, officials say

Politics

A Defense Department contractor who worked overseas has been flown back to the US this week to face charges in an espionage-related case, according to two US officials familiar with the matter.

The woman, who is believed to be an American citizen, is expected to appear in DC federal court Wednesday afternoon, the officials said.

It’s unclear what the woman has been charged with and what prosecutors allege she has done but one source described the case as significant and another said that the Justice Department had been tracking her activity for an extended period of time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.