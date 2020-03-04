House Homeland Security committee requests Secret Service protection for all 2020 candidates, Biden campaign co-chair says

Politics

The US House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday requested Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, according to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign co-chair.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a member of the Homeland Security committee, said on a call organized by the Biden campaign that the committee sent a request in to give all candidates protection through the end of their campaigns.

The request comes after protesters rushed the stage at a Biden rally on Tuesday night, as the former vice president triumphantly addressed supporters in California amid a strong Super Tuesday showing.

“I’m not sure about the vice president and the incident on stage last night, but I can tell you that the Democratic Congress is worried about it, and the Committee on Homeland Security today sent a request in to give all the candidates Secret Service protection through the end of the campaign,” Richmond said. He did not elaborate further.

On Tuesday night, two women rushed the stage shouting “Let dairy die!” The first woman was escorted off of the stage by Biden’s security guard, and Jill Biden put herself between the protesters and her husband. Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders wrapped her arms around the second protester and marched her off the stage.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson called on congressional leaders and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to “immediately undertake” the process to determine whether Democratic candidates need US Secret Service protection, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Thompson says that Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders “appear to satisfy several of these criteria.”