READ: Congressional leaders request immediate action on Secret Service protection for 2020 presidential candidates

The US House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday requested Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates. The request comes after protesters rushed the stage at a Biden campaign rally in California on Tuesday night.

Read the request from congressional leadership below:

  1. “The US House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday requested Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates.”
    _______________________

    Tell them NO ! Coming from the House- these clowns got a lot of nerve- trying to punish US taxpayers because the Demokkkrat candidates have angered the American people to the point that ‘Black Lives Matters” chased off Amy Klobuchar- the wild eyed ladies of “Let Dairy Die” go after Biden- and Hispanics voiced their opposition by sending Sanders to a huge and bigly victory in California- a state that has gone completely nutso !
    ______________________

    You want Secret Service protection- go out and win something- demonstrate that you are a unifier and not just another America hating hack. Lets not forget who has been at the center of all the resistance- the Russian lies- the impeachment without crimes- the daily flogging of our US constitution- That’s right the Democrat Party- and now they are reaping what they’ve sown- an angry populous !
    ________
    Oh Yeh- Unify that !

Leave a Reply