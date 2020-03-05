2020 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

Politics

Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential debates.

June 26, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Miami, Florida

Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo

Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd

Participants: Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Elizabeth Warren

Transcript

June 27, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Miami, Florida

Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo

Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd

Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang

Transcript

July 30, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper

Participants: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson

Transcript

July 31, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper

Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang

Transcript

September 12, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Houston, Texas

Hosts: ABC News and Univision

Moderators: Linsey Davis, David Muir, Jorge Ramos and George Stephanopoulos

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang

Transcript

October 15, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Westerville, Ohio

Hosts: CNN and The New York Times

Moderators: Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Marc Lacey

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

Transcripts: 8pm ET, 9pm ET, 10pm ET

November 20, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Atlanta

Hosts: MSNBC and The Washington Post

Moderators: Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker and Kristen Welker

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

Transcript

December 19, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Los Angeles

Hosts: PBS NewsHour and Politico

Moderators: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, Amna Nawaz and Judy Woodruff

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

Transcript

January 14, 2020

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Des Moines

Hosts: CNN and Des Moines Register

Moderators: Wolf Blitzer, Brianne Pfannenstiel and Abby Phillip

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

Transcripts: 9pm ET, 10pm ET

February 7, 2020

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Manchester, New Hampshire

Hosts: ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV

Moderators: Linsey Davis, Monica Hernandez, David Muir, Adam Sexton and George Stephanopoulos

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

February 19, 2020

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Las Vegas

Hosts: MSNBC, NBC News, The Nevada Independent and Telemundo

Moderators: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston and Chuck Todd

Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Transcript

February 25, 2020

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Hosts: CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter

Moderators: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Bill Whitaker

Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

Transcript

March 15, 2020

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Phoenix

Hosts: CNN and Univision

Moderators: Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos and Jake Tapper

Participants:

September 29, 2020

Event Type: First Presidential Debate

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 7, 2020

Event Type: Vice Presidential Debate

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 15, 2020

Event Type: Second Presidential Debate

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 22, 2020

Event Type: Third Presidential Debate

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants: