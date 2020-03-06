Hillary Clinton: Trump should not focus on ‘name calling and blame placing’ during coronavirus outbreak
Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump of focusing on “name calling and blame placing” instead of combating the coronavirus, joining a chorus of Democrats unhappy with the administration’s handling of the outbreak.
When asked by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria about Trump belittling former President Barack Obama for how his administration had handled a swine flu epidemic, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said she didn’t “think the facts support that assessment” in a clip that aired Friday.
She then advocated for the role she thought a president should play during such a crisis, saying she didn’t “think it’s a time to point fingers, whether it’s from the past or from the present.”
“What people should expect is that everybody from their president on down is focused on one thing, not on name calling and blame placing,” Clinton continued, “but how are we going to make sure that we prevent the spread of this virus inasmuch as that is possible and be sure that we support state and local health officials, particularly on the front lines — doctors, nurses and others — so that they are fully equipped and ready to take care of those people who get seriously ill.”
Clinton’s comments come following Trump’s claims during a town hall on Thursday that he had reversed an Obama-era decision that had somehow hindered coronavirus testing. But there was no such regulation from Obama — the previous administration did put forward a draft proposal related to lab testing, but it was never implemented.
“They made some decisions which were not good decisions. We inherited decisions that they made, and that’s fine,” Trump said, adding that “we undid some of the regulations that were made that made it very difficult, but I’m not blaming anybody.”
Clinton on Friday pointed to health experts’ recent comments that it would be critical to prepare for the likelihood of extremely ill patients.
“The experts have all told us that there are probably many, many people walking around with the virus by now, that it has been transmitted in many places of the country already,” she said.
“Many of them will not get sick or will get only mildly sick,” Clinton added. “Others, it will be a more acute experience, and so we’ve got to be sure that we’re prepared to take care of those who get really sick.”
Comments
1 Comment
Bwahahaaa- That is rich- coming from the woman who literally self-destructed her own political career in one swing- by “name calling” Candidate Trump supporters as “deplorables”… a word that will forever be etched on her crooked Hillary lyin’ forehead !
__________
As for President Trump’s rational defense of his handling of the CV virus- he’s spot on ! Obama’s failure to quickly act- and engae the H1N1 virus from the outset resulted in 12,000 US deaths !
__________
“What began in the spring of 2009. The H1N1 virus had spread to the US from an outbreak in Mexico.
As of mid-March 2010, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 59 million Americans contracted the H1N1 virus, 265,000 were hospitalized as a result, and 12,000 died.
__________
Hillary can deny those facts all she wants- she spends most of her time at the bottom of a bottle of some cheap “Annie Green Springs Sharp Apple Wine” hooch anyway- so why should anyone listen to this old drunken gas bag ! Hic !