Pence says US looking at crew that may have worked on other cruise ships quarantined for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States is taking “decisive action” to deal with the crew of another cruise ship that may have also worked on one of the Princess line ships that have already dealt with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or Grand Princess and we have taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship and we’ll just continue to lean into this effort,” Pence said at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Pence did not name the ship in his remarks nor provide more details about what action is being taken.

Earlier Saturday, Pence met with executives of the cruise line industry. At the meeting officials discussed ways the industry could ramp up efforts to mitigate the threat of coronavirus.

This story is breaking and will be updated.