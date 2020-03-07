US Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

A US Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus and is hospitalized, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Saturday.

Hoffman tweeted that the Marine, who he did not name, recently traveled overseas on official business and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

The announcement so far marks the first positive case for an American servicemember stationed in the US.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed on the development, Hoffman said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.