US Navy sailor in Italy tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

A US Navy sailor stationed in Naples, Italy, has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first positive case for a US servicemember stationed in Europe, according to a statement from US European Command and US Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

The servicemember, stationed at a naval support facility in Naples, tested positive Friday and is currently restricted to their residence, according to the statement, receiving medical and other support in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Italian guidelines.

Authorities said health professionals from the US military are conducting what they call “a thorough contact investigation” to determine if any other personnel may have been exposed. They say depending on the results other precautionary measures may be taken.

The statement said personnel that the servicemember came in close contact with have already been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences.