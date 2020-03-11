House to vote on Iran War Powers resolution opposed by Trump

Politics

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on a War Powers resolution that aims to rein in presidential authority to use military action against Iran without congressional approval.

The resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, passed the Senate last month with bipartisan support despite President Donald Trump’s vocal opposition to the measure.

If it passes the House Wednesday afternoon, which it is expected to do, the measure will be sent to the White House, which issued a veto threat against it when it came up in the Senate.

Congress is not expected to have enough votes to override a presidential veto. But passage of the measure by both chambers will nevertheless serve as a rebuke of the President and highlight congressional support for efforts to check the executive branch’s war-making power.

The President warned the Senate not to green-light the measure last month ahead of its passage, tweeting, “It is very important for our country’s security that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution,” and adding, “If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.”

The resolution “directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

It includes a provision ensuring the President would still be able to defend the United States from “imminent attack” absent congressional approval.

Kaine introduced the War Powers resolution last month following the President’s decision to order a strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The House passed a similar resolution in January, but it was non-binding and not identical to the Iran War Powers resolution introduced by Kaine.