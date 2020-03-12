Trump may sign disaster or emergency declaration Thursday
President Donald Trump has decided to use federal disaster powers to release more resources to combat the spread of coronavirus, people familiar with the decision said, and could declare a major disaster or emergency by Thursday afternoon.
The formal declaration is going through White House legal review as officials navigate how broad it can be, the sources said.
Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Republicans the President may sign a disaster declaration under the Stafford Act on Thursday afternoon.
Aides have been weighing such a move for the past several days as a way to provide more resources for combating the coronavirus outbreak.
The declaration would free up funding and allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to head up certain aspects of the outbreak response.
Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in conjunction with Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington state and Gary Peters of Michigan, sent a letter asking Trump to “immediately” consider disaster declaration requests for the coronavirus.
There are two types of declarations that a governor could request from the President — emergency declarations and major disaster declarations, both of which are authorized by the Stafford Act.
A declaration would put FEMA — the agency within the Department of Homeland Security that would be activated by a declaration — in a position to help provide additional supplies, assist with logistics like the transport of residents if needed, and put up temporary medical facilities.
But don’t worry everyone….it is still just a hoax! Just like many of my investments and the stock market tanking due to Trump’s bumbling through this is a hoax. A few more great announcements like last night regarding a travel ban will all be hoaxes that will cause the market to tank even further.
Captain: This is our punishment for allowing DJT to remain in office. The wrath of Reality and Good Judgement plays NO favorites.
Probably should’ve done this two weeks ago.
He is still 5 months sooner than Obama did with the H1N1, and 900+ fewer dead. While the Democrats were trying to impeach him, he was limiting flights from China to only American citizens. The Democrats called this a distraction from the impeachment trials. No, he was spot on. Even Biden and Sanders said they would never have done that. Which has now changed to they would have done it sooner. The media and Democrats working together are not doing a single thing to help this. In the end it will help Trump, so thank you – MAGA Trump 2020