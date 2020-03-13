White House MD: Trump doesn’t need to be quarantined after interactions with 2 people who tested positive for coronavirus

Politics

The White House physician said in a memo released late Friday night that President Donald Trump remains without symptoms for coronavirus and quarantine is not necessary after he came into contact with two individuals who have the virus.

In a memorandum released just before midnight, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, wrote that Trump “briefly came into contact” with an individual with whom he took a picture. That person is Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN previously reported.

Wajngarten began showing symptoms of coronavirus three days after meeting with Trump and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, Conley wrote.

On Friday evening, Conley said the White House became aware that another individual who Trump had contact with had tested positive for coronavirus. That individual is Nestor Forster, Brazil’s chargé d’affaires in Washington, who tested positive on Friday, according to the Brazilian Embassy.

Conley said Trump had spent more time in closer proximity to Forster, but “all interactions occurred before any symptom onset.”

“These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time,” Conley wrote.

“Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated. I will continue to closely monitor and care for the President, and will update you as more information becomes available.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.