RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is self-quarantining while awaiting coronavirus test results

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus Friday night after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining as she awaits the results, a committee spokesman said in a statement Saturday.

RNC communications director Michael Ahrens tweeted that McDaniel’s doctor determined the test was necessary based on her symptoms. She was tested for coronavirus after she went to her local hospital in Michigan where she tested negative for the flu and strep.

McDaniel and her family will be self-quarantining at the advice of doctors as she awaits the results of the test, Ahrens said. And, out of an abundance of caution, the RNC said it will be contacting everyone McDaniel came in contact with in recent days.

McDaniel last met with President Donald Trump on Monday in Orlando, her spokesman told CNN. She did not attend a White House political briefing on Wednesday.

McDaniel was also at the Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday, but she did not come in close contact with Trump, a spokesman said.

She joins a number of other high-profile Republican politicians in self-quarantine as federal and state officials work to contain the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

At least seven Republican members of Congress so far have announced they will self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected individual. Most recently, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz announced Friday that he would extend his self-quarantine after “a second interaction” with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House medical doctor released a memo Friday at midnight saying that Trump remains without symptoms for coronavirus and quarantine is not necessary. Trump, though, announced at a press conference at the White House Saturday that he has been tested for coronavirus after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

The White House on Saturday also started taking the temperature of anyone who comes into close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

This story has been updated with additional reporting and background information.