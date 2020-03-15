Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 1:09 pm

READ: Letter from consumer industry group over concerns about supply shortages during coronavirus pandemic

On Sunday, the group representing food and retail companies like Clorox, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo told the State Department and the US Trade Representative they fear other countries cutting off exports to the US, which could exacerbate the public health emergency. The group is particularly concerned about countries restricting chemicals, ingredients and products from getting to the US.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply