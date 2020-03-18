Bernie Sanders to ‘assess’ presidential campaign

Politics

Bernie Sanders will assess his presidential campaign after the Vermont senator’s poor showing in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, his campaign manager announced Wednesday.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday morning. “In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden substantially expanded his delegate lead over Sanders with his sweep of all three of Tuesday’s Democratic primaries in Arizona, Illinois and Florida.

As of Wednesday, Biden had racked up a near 300-delegate lead over Sanders, according to CNN’s estimate.

Chances of Sanders winning the nomination appear mathematically slim and pressure from some Democrats has mounted on the senator to drop out of the race to avoid a lengthy primary and coalesce the party.

Sanders backers believe that the senator needs to remain in the race to push Biden in a more progressive direction.

Sanders is said to be weighing what would become of his political movement if he left the race.

While Sanders faces questions about his campaign’s future, the coronavirus pandemic has upended the election, leading many states to postpone their primary dates over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations about large gatherings.

The two candidates, both in their 70s, have stopped campaigning on the trail, suspended large rallies, ordered aides to work from home and moved their pitch to voters online.

Before polls closed, Sanders spoke to supporters early Tuesday night but didn’t mention the elections, instead focusing his message on the need to help working families struggling amid the coronavirus crisis.

