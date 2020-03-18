Biden and Sanders campaigns in regular contact to discuss coronavirus pandemic, aides say

Politics

The campaigns of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been in “regular contact” since last week to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, aides to both campaigns confirmed to CNN.

“Since last week, the Biden and Sanders campaigns have been in regular contact at a senior level to discuss how the coronavirus is affecting the campaigns, how to adjust schedules and activities in light of that — as well as to discuss both Vice President Biden’s and Senator Sanders’ ideas on policy responses to the virus,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said.

“While the two campaigns obviously have their differences, they are working together to try to promote the health and safety of their teams, those who interact with the campaigns, and the American people,” she added.

An aide to Sanders also confirmed the conversations and said the discussions took place between top aides, not the candidates themselves.

The Washington Post first reported on the discussions.

The open line of communication between the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president comes not only as the nation is gripped by coronavirus, but also as Sanders is weighing his next moves in the party’s primary race.

This story is breaking and will be updated.