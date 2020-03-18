Cruz describes challenges of self-quarantine: ‘Glad to be back’

Politics

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said Wednesday he feels “great” and “strong” on his first day back to the Capitol after a 10-day self-quarantine at his home in Texas following interactions with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s good to be back in the Senate,” Cruz told reporters. “There’s a lot happening here and it’s valuable to be able to interact with your colleagues directly and in person. I’m grateful to be back.”

Cruz announced earlier this month he would self-quarantine after interacting with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz later stated that he would extend his self-quarantine to March 17, after “a second interaction” with an individual at his DC office who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz revealed some intimate details of the challenges and frustrations he and his family faced throughout his quarantine.

Following medical advice to remain six feet away from his family in his home, he said, “had a lot of practical effects” that were “frustrating and annoying.”

During dinners, Cruz said, he would “sit at the kitchen bar and (his wife) Heidi and the girls would sit at the kitchen table, which set about 10 feet apart from each other.”

And at night he explained, “I slept alone. Heidi slept with the girls during the quarantine.”

Cruz said he had to tell his two daughters there was going to be “no hugs or kisses” for a while, and added that they both reacted very differently to that news. “All kids are different, my girls are very different.”

“My baby girl Catherine is a sweet, little love bug so she was sad at no hugs and kisses. Caroline is 11, she’s about to turn 12, was thrilled she could live her whole life with no hugs and kisses from anybody, so that was perfectly fine from her from her perspective.”

He spent the majority of his time throughout his self-quarantine working on his computer and phone in his bedroom and his office, he said, but it wasn’t the same as being in Washington.

“I was on the phone, nonstop and you could engage, you can play a significant part of the decision making, but it’s different sitting in the lunchroom and hearing the concerns of your colleagues firsthand,” he said. “So, I’m glad to be back now.”