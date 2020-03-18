Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks and more

Politics

President Donald Trump said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act.

“Right after we finish this conference, I’ll be signing it and it’s prepared to go,” Trump said.

CNN reported last month that the Trump administration was considering using the 1950 wartime law to expand the production of masks and protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Defense Department will make available up to 5 million N95 masks and other personal protective equipment from US strategic reserves.

“The first 1 million masks will be available immediately,” he said.

He also said they are also prepared to distribute “up to 2,000 operational deployable ventilators for use as needed” the Department of Health and Human Services.

