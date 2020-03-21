North Korea says it received a letter from Trump

Politics

North Korea said President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a personal letter in which he expressed his willingness to help with “anti-epidemic work,” according to North Korea state-run media KCNA early Sunday.

“We regard it as a good judgment and proper action for the U.S. president to make efforts to keep the good relations he had with our Chairman by sending a personal letter again at a time as now when big difficulties and challenges lie in the way of developing the bilateral relations, and think that this should be highly estimated …. In the letter, he also explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic,” according to a statement by Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director for WPK Central Committee, as reported by KCNA.

More than 300,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide and at least 11,570 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 280 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in the United States.

